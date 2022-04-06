Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) received some positive commentary from Citi, as the investment firm said shares of the Chinese internet giant are "attractive" despite the number of issues facing it, including rising COVID cases in China.

Analyst Alicia Yap lowered her price target to $177 from $200, but maintained the firm's buy rating, noting that economic activity in China has slowed, which will likely hurt the company's profit growth in fourth-quarter of fiscal 2022 and could go into the next quarter and possibly beyond.

Yap also noted that Alibaba (BABA) has likely slowed its investment subsidies, with the company's management saying last quarter it expects investment losses in Taobao Deals and Taocaicai to "narrow gradually" in the next few quarters.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell slightly more than 2% to $108.62 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition, Yap noted that Alibaba (BABA) is likely to keep supporting merchants and with its revenue shifting towards lower margin or loss-making businesses, EBITA growth is likely to "remain under pressure."

However, Alibaba (BABA) has strong cash flow, $15.8 billion in REPO and the stock is near a "historical trough," Yap pointed out, making shares "attractive."

On Saturday, the Chinese government confirmed plans to revise confidentiality rules in regard to overseas listings that could help Chinese companies avoid being delisted in the U.S.