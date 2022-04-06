Tufin Software Technologies stock surges on report of $570M bid Turn/River Capital
Apr. 06, 2022 7:32 AM ETTufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is surging 42.3% premarket Wednesday after the firm said it will be acquired by Turn/River Capital, a software-focused investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Tufin at ~$570M.
- Under the terms, Tufin shareholders to receive $13.00/share in cash, representing a premium of ~44% over Tufin’s closing share price on April 5, 2022 and a premium of ~54% over Tufin’s one-month volume-weighted average closing price through April 5, 2022.
- Pursuant to the closure, Tufin will become a private company and will partner with Turn/River to further accelerate its mission of helping enterprise customers use policy-driven automation to address the security threats.
- The transaction includes a 30-day “go-shop” period expiring May 5, 2022 to encourage or facilitate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties.
- Currently there can be no assurance that this “go-shop” will result in a superior proposal.
- The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Upon closure, the company’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market and will continue to be headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
- The company plans to publish its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on or before May 13, 2022.