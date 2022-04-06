BioXcel soars on FDA approval for psychiatric therapy
Apr. 06, 2022 7:45 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- New Haven, Connecticut-based biotech BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has added ~21% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing the U.S. regulatory clearance for Igalmi for the acute treatment of agitation linked to schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
- Igalmi, also known as dexmedetomidine, is a sublingual film that can be self-administered by patients under the supervision of a healthcare professional. The U.S. launch of the treatment is expected in 2Q 2022.
- The decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on results from two pivotal trials where Igalmi met the primary endpoint in patients treated with the 120 mcg and 180 mcg doses.
BioXcel (BTAI) shares have sharply gained ahead of the April FDA action date for the decision.