Bitfarms expands operational hashrate to 3 EH/s

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has reached 3 EH/s hashrate as production began at its Leger farm located in Sherbrooke, Québec.

The initial deployment at Leger brought online 16MW of its planned total of 30MW of capacity.

Approximately 2,500 of the latest generation miners have already been made operational immediately adding over 250 petahash per second (PH/s) to the company’s hashrate with more miners scheduled to be installed in the coming days.

CEO Emiliano Grodzki stated, "Maintaining our laser focus on increasing our hashrate, we are on target to complete the build out of the remaining 14 MW at Leger by June 30, 2022, which is expected to contribute another 400 PH/s. We are also excited the second phase of construction at The Bunker is planned to be completed and bring on an additional 18 MW during the same timeframe. With robust miner deliveries scheduled, we expect our growth momentum to continue in the second quarter of 2022."

With 33,300 miners online across 9 farms and 3 countries, Bitfarms' operational hashrate is currently at 3 EH/s.

The addition of Leger has increased Bitfarms' capacity to 137MW and locations in production increased to seven in Québec and nine total.

The company is presently mining ~13.3 BTC/day, worth ~US$605K/day at current BTC price of ~US$45,500.

BITF shares are down 2.56% pre-market

Earlier this month, Bitfarms reported 21.8% growth in March mined bitcoin