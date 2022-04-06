The AZEK Company announces large-scale construction & demolition recycling alliance with DTG Recycle
Apr. 06, 2022 7:50 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) announces a PVC recycling alliance with DTG Recycle, largest regional C&D recycler in Pacific Northwest.
- The alliance expands company’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program to now include the collection of PVC-based C&D debris.
- As part of the alliance, PVC scrap and debris collected by DTG Recycle will be processed by Return Polymers, the company’s vertically integrated recycler, and then incorporated into one of their many sustainable outdoor living product lines made with recycled PVC material.
- “AZEK’s goal is to recycle one billion pounds of waste and scrap annually by the end of 2026. To achieve this ambition, and, ultimately, to advance and sustain a circular economy, it is imperative to find new solutions and new partners whose leadership, capabilities and sustainability goals match our own. We have found that and more in DTG Recycle.” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh