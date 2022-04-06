Apple ownership jumps to record high among fund managers, BofA says

Apr. 06, 2022 7:55 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)APH, DELL, IBM, GLW, WDC, STXBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Apple Park HQ

Brandon Williams/iStock via Getty Images

Fund managers increased their ownership of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a record high, according to Bank of America's strategy data.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan, who rates Apple buy with a $210 price target, noted that fund managers increased their exposure to Apple by 7.1% month-over-month, the second largest among IT hardware and supply chain stocks, behind only Amphenol (APH), which saw an increase of 7.16%. Total ownership of Apple (AAPL) was 77.7% at the end of February.

"We attribute the increase to a flight to safety in a choppy macro-economic environment," Mohan wrote in a note to clients.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell nearly 1.5% to $172.51 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Mohan also noted that Dell (DELL) was the only stock in the tracking data to see an ownership decline, falling 0.47% month-over-month.

IBM (IBM) also saw an ownership increase by 0.84% month-over-month, Mohan explained, noting IBM, along with Corning (GLW), Western Digital (WDC) and Seagate Technologies (STX) are "both underweight and under-owned."

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) said its developers conference, known as WWDC, would remain in an all-online format, which the tech giant has used for the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.