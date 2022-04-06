Paytm (PAYTM), the popular payment app in India, expects to break even by the quarter ending September 2023, the company told its shareholders in a letter on Wednesday.

"We should be operating EBITDA breakeven in next six quarters (i.e., EBITDA before ESOP cost)," Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote.

In its March 2022 update, the company said Paytm (PAYTM) Super App average monthly transacting users for Q4 jumped 41% Y/Y to 70.9M. Gross merchandise value for the quarter surged 104% to INR 2.59 Lakh Cr ($34.5B).

Sharma acknowledges the company's languishing stock performance, with shares falling more than 70% from its IPO price of INR 2,150 in November.

"Rest assured, the entire Paytm team is committed to build a large, profitable company and to create long-term shareholder value," he wrote. "Aligned with this, my stock grants will be vested to me only when our market cap has crossed the IPO level on a sustained basis."

Paytm is owned by One97 Communications (ONSC), which is backed by SoftBank Group's Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF), Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), and Ant Group.

Paytm (PAYTM) stock rose in India as much as 4.3% on Wednesday to a near three-week high of INR 635.4, Reuters reported.

Last month, Paytm (PAYTM) stock dipped after India's central bank stopped its payments bank from adding new customers