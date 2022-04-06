NewLake Capital Partners invests $34M to acquire cannabis cultivation land
Apr. 06, 2022 7:55 AM ETNewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) acquires cultivation property in Missouri for total investment of $34M and enters long-term lease agreement with cannabis firm C3 Industries' affiliate.
- NewLake stated Wednesday it has completed part-one of a three-part commitment that starts with purchase of $7.3M industrial facility in O’Fallon, Missouri and to fund an additional $5.2M for its construction, expected for completed by June 2022. In the second-part, NewLake targets expansion through purchase of up to $16.5M adjacent parcel of land.
- "We have been impressed by C3 Industries’ success in unlimited licensed states such as Michigan and Oregon. The team’s ability to provide customers with premium products has created strong brand recognition and we are excited to partner with them as they continue to build their operations in Missouri,” said NewLake's CEO David Weinstein.
- "The addition of our partnership with C3 adds to NewLake’s expanding portfolio of high-quality tenants," commented NewLake's President and Chief Investment Officer Anthony Coniglio.
- Earlier (Mar. 17): NewLake Capital Partners AFFO of $0.32 beats by $0.01, revenue of $9.03M misses by $0.19M