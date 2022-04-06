Citius stock soars 16% as I/ONTAK seen to equal discontinued cancer drug in phase 3 trial

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) said a phase 3 trial of its drug I/ONTAK, a new formulation of a discontinued drug ONTAK, showed the therapy to be consistent with the prior formulation to treat patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

The company said results for I/ONTAK — an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein (denileukin diftitox), a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously marketed ONTAK — were consistent with the prior formulation.

No new safety signals were seen in the phase 3 trial, dubbed (E7777-G000-302).

Citius Chief Medical Officer Myron Czuczman said the data for I/ONTAK showed anti-tumor activity in the treatment of persistent or recurrent CTCL.

"We believe the full body of data from this and prior studies will support a successful reintroduction of denileukin diftitox to the market." said Citius CEO Myron Holubiak.

The company noted that ONTAK (denileukin diftitox) was marketed in the U.S. from 1999 to 2014, when it was voluntarily withdrawn.

Citius (CTXR) expects to file a biologics license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in H2 2022.

The company noted that the new formulation had received regulatory approval in Japan for treating CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to I/ONTAK for treating of PTCL and CTCL.

CTXR +15.76% premarket to $2.13