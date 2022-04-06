Plymouth Industrial REIT reports Q1 leasing and acquisition activity

Apr. 06, 2022 7:57 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) reported a total of 1.3M sq.feet leases commenced during 1Q22 of which all are associated with leases with terms of at least six months.
  • The company will experience a 16.7% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company's total portfolio was 97% occupied.
  • It has also signed an additional 2.6M sq. feet of leases that will commence during the balance of 2022 with an expected 15.8% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases.
  • During Q1, Plymouth closed on the acquisition of 38 industrial buildings for $188.4M, a weighted average price of $61 per square foot, and a weighted average initial yield of 6.2%.
  • The company has issued 614.8K shares through its ATM program at an average price of $28.43/share raising ~$17.2M in net proceeds.
