Array Technologies soars after strong earnings, Guggenheim upgrade

Guggenheim upgraded Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report posted late on Tuesday.

Analyst Joseph Osha: "Our upgrade today continues the process of our gradual addition to our lineup of Buy-rated stocks in decarbonization following our downgrade last October 19. ARRY's stock has declined by 48% over the last six months as compared to approximately flat performance for the S&P500. We believe that the stock’s underperformance combined with its current EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x based on our NTM projections more than compensates investors for the continued challenges that ARRY faces."

The firm assigned a price target of $18 to ARRY to rep more than 60% upside potential from Tuesday's closing price.

Shares of Array Technologies (ARRY) rose 14.38% premarket to $12.09.

