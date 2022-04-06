Market volatility rises, pushing down benchmark ETFs

Benchmark exchange traded funds sank in Wednesday’s premarket trading session as volatility (VIX) levels rise back above 20. Specifically, the measure of market uncertainty climbed to 23.5, a 11.2% jump since Tuesday’s close.

The VIX has now climbed back above its 200-day moving average placing added pressure on the three large-cap ETFs that mimic the returns of the S&P 500: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). In pre-market trading, all three funds ticked down 0.9%.

As the benchmark funds push lower, volatility ETFs and ETNs have advanced, responding to the sharp rise in the VIX. Specifically, short-term volatility and leveraged volatility funds have seen notable moves.

Three funds in particular to catch a bid are the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX), ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), and the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY).

Daily price action: VXX +4.6%, VIXY +4%, and UVXY +5.7%.

Investors continue to bounce back and forth between bullish and bearish momentum amid the prospect of rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions and general market uncertainty. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank now assumes the U.S. economy will fall into recession late next year, according to its latest World Outlook report.