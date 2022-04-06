RVL Pharmaceuticals stock rises on preliminary Q1 sales of eye drug Upneeq
Apr. 06, 2022 8:17 AM ETRVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) said preliminary Q1 2022 net product sales of eye drug Upneeq is $5.9M.
- On March 30, the company said it expected Upneeq sales to be in the range of $5.5M to 6M, while reporting its Q4 results.
- Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, is approved in the U.S. for blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.
- "During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded sales to approximately 1,000 new medical aesthetic practices and have already begun seeing meaningful reorders," said RVL CEO Brian Markison.
- RVLP +5.33% premarket to $1.78