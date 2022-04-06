RVL Pharmaceuticals stock rises on preliminary Q1 sales of eye drug Upneeq

Apr. 06, 2022 8:17 AM ETRVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Golden blue eye

Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

  • RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) said preliminary Q1 2022 net product sales of eye drug Upneeq is $5.9M.
  • On March 30, the company said it expected Upneeq sales to be in the range of $5.5M to 6M, while reporting its Q4 results.
  • Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, is approved in the U.S. for blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.
  • "During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded sales to approximately 1,000 new medical aesthetic practices and have already begun seeing meaningful reorders," said RVL CEO Brian Markison.
  • RVLP +5.33% premarket to $1.78
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.