Charles River Laboratories acquires Explora BioLabs for $295M
Apr. 06, 2022 8:18 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) acquired San Diego, California-based Explora BioLabs, provider of contract vivarium research services, for ~$295M in cash.
- The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Charles River’s 2022 GAAP or non-GAAP EPS, and from 2023 it is expected to be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS.
- Explora BioLabs currently operates 15+ preclinical vivarium facilities, offering AAALAC-accredited, turnkey rental space in the Southern California, San Francisco, and Boston-Cambridge biohubs, with a planned expansion in Seattle in 2022.
- Explora BioLabs had annual revenue of ~$38M in 2021, with strong, double-digit revenue growth expected over the next five years.
- The acquisition of Explora BioLabs complements and expands the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab operation, which is part of Charles River’s Insourcing Solutions business.
- The combined Explora BioLabs and CRADL operation is expected to include at least 25 vivarium facilities by 2022 end.