Charles River Laboratories acquires Explora BioLabs for $295M

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) acquired San Diego, California-based Explora BioLabs, provider of contract vivarium research services, for ~$295M in cash.
  • The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Charles River’s 2022 GAAP or non-GAAP EPS, and from 2023 it is expected to be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS.
  • Explora BioLabs currently operates 15+ preclinical vivarium facilities, offering AAALAC-accredited, turnkey rental space in the Southern California, San Francisco, and Boston-Cambridge biohubs, with a planned expansion in Seattle in 2022.
  • Explora BioLabs had annual revenue of ~$38M in 2021, with strong, double-digit revenue growth expected over the next five years.
  • The acquisition of Explora BioLabs complements and expands the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab operation, which is part of Charles River’s Insourcing Solutions business.
  • The combined Explora BioLabs and CRADL operation is expected to include at least 25 vivarium facilities by 2022 end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.