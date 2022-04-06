Kimberly Johnson joins as T. Rowe Price as COO

Apr. 06, 2022 8:19 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) has named Kimberly Johnson as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 29, 2022.
  • As COO, Johnson will lead Global Technology, Global Investment Operations, Global Client Account Services, Enterprise Change, Real Estate & Workplace Services, Enterprise Risk, and the regional operating teams.
  • Prior to this appointment, she served as EVP, COO and a member of Fannie Mae's Management Committee.
  • At T. Rowe, Johnson will report to CEO and President Rob Sharps and will also serve on the Management Committee.
