Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said Tuesday it is investing $15M in small modular reactor develop NuScale Power via a private placement in the Spring Valley Acquisition SPAC that intends to merge with NuScale.

NuScale says the investment from North America's largest steel manufacturer raises total committed PIPE investment to $236M.

"The continued development of small modular nuclear reactors is critical to ensure our nation has carbon-free, baseload power, which is why we are making this investment in NuScale," Nucor President and CEO Leon Topalian said.

Earlier this week, Japan Bank for International Cooperation purchased a preferred equity position for $110M, in a deal that valued NuScale at ~$1.9B; Fluor (NYSE:FLR) owns a majority stake.

Fluor's plans to invest outside of the traditional oil and gas sector, building a portfolio of projects involved in energy transition, high-demand metals and infrastructure, merit a Strong Buy, Alephbe Investments wrote earlier this year in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

