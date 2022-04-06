Announcing its 3Q FY22 results, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) said on Wednesday that the company is on track to achieve the $80 million synergy target by May 31 five months ahead of the schedule. The Canadian company has already realized $76M synergies to date and plans to add another $20M synergies in fiscal 2023. Tilray (TLRY) shares have added ~6% in the pre-market currently.

However, quarterly financials indicated a mixed performance as revenue missed Wall Street forecasts while earnings exceeded expectations.

The net revenue for 3Q FY22 rose ~23% YoY to $152M as net cannabis revenue and distribution revenue generated $55.0M and $62.5M making up ~36% and ~41% of the topline, respectively.

Meanwhile, revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis products and international cannabis products stood at $43.5M and $15.8M, with ~63% YoY and ~23% YoY growth, respectively.

While the adjusted gross margin in the cannabis segment dropped to ~39% from ~43% in the previous two quarters, adj. EBITDA reached ~$10.1M, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of positive adj. EBITDA.

Tilray (TLRY) ended in the black for the second consecutive quarter with the net income at $52.5M compared to $6.0M in 2Q FY22.

Chief Executive, Irwin D. Simon, said that the quarterly performance would set the stage to reach the company’s target of $4B revenue by the end of FY24.

He added that Tilray Medical has about 20% of the market share in Germany, which will provide “clear benefits in its own right as well as a first-mover advantage that we will leverage as Germany and the EU move towards broader adult-use and medical use legalization.”

A conference call on earnings is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 am EST.

