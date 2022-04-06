Carlyle Group credit platform scales up as it raises $4.6B for new fund

  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) executed the final close of its second Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund, raising $4.6B, hitting its hard cap, and exceeding its $3.5B target, the company said on Wednesday.
  • "This fundraise advances Carlyle’s (CG) scale up of its Global Credit platform, which has been Carlyle’s fastest-growing segment over the past four years and is a key component of Carlyle’s overall strategic plan," the company said in a statement. Its Global Credit arm ended last year with $73B in assets under management, more than twice the amount it managed less than four years ago.
  • The fund collected almost double the $2.4B raised by its predecessor fund. Including available leverage, CCOF II's investable capital amounts to ~$6B. The fund seeks to provide capital to companies seeking an alternative to traditional capital markets or private equity. It targets upper middle-market borrowers, including family and entrepreneur-owned businesses, sponsor-backed companies and asset-backed borrowers.
  • Earlier this week, Apollo Global (APO) raised $4.6B for a fund that provides equity and debt funding for companies.
