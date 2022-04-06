Ideanomics' subsidiary WAVE to expand Utah facility to meet growing demand for high-power wireless vehicle charging
Apr. 06, 2022 8:28 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WAVE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is expanding its facility to accommodate the growing demand for its high-power wireless vehicle charging systems.
- The new 12,000 square-foot facility located near Utah headquarters will support WAVE's expanding engineering, testing and production teams and provide more space for product line expansion.
- The new facility will accommodate 42 additional team members, roughly doubling the company's current headcount to a total of 90 on-site employees.
- Since Ideanomics' acquisition in January 2021, WAVE has expanded its workforce by 43%.
- Employees will begin moving into the facility this week.
- "We are proud to increase our footprint locally – it's a commitment to the company's long-term growth," said Aaron Gillmore, Chief Executive Officer of WAVE. "We look forward to the increased efficiency and product development this facility will provide, ultimately enhancing our ability to serve our customers and strengthening our position in the market."