Lazard appoints Evan L. Russo CEO of Asset Management
Apr. 06, 2022 8:35 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) announced Evan L. Russo, CFO of Lazard to succeed Ashish Bhutani as CEO of Lazard’s Asset Management business.
- Mr. Bhutani has decided to retire as CEO of Lazard’s Asset Management business and from the board of both Lazard Ltd and Lazard Group as of June 1, 2022, to pursue philanthropic and personal interests.
- Mr. Bhutani will continue serving as Chairman of Asset Management and as a Vice Chairman of Lazard through the end of the year.
- Mr. Russo will continue serving as Lazard’s CFO and work with Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Lazard, to expeditiously identify his successor.
- Lazard also announced that Alexander F. Stern, President of Lazard since 2019 and an investment banker in its Financial Advisory business for nearly 30 years, has decided to retire from the firm at the end of this year and will also continue as Executive Chairman of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.