Quotient Technology improves the lower end of Q1 2022 guidance range
Apr. 06, 2022 8:36 AM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) turns positive on its first quarter outlook as it narrows the range in favour following the quarter end.
- Q1 Revenue is now expected to range $73-$79M, compared to prior guidance of $69-$79M.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin expected between $30-$32M vs. previous $28-$32. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8-6M vs. prior range of $8-$4M.
- Operating cashflow guidance remains unchanged at ($3)-$3M.
- The company is scheduled to release its final results for Q1 2022 on May 4, 2022.
