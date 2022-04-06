Sinclair Broadcast subsidiary to redeem outstanding senior notes due 2026
Apr. 06, 2022 8:37 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Television Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), plans to redeem in full outstanding $347.5M of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 on April 21, 2022.
- The notes redemption is conditioned upon incurrence of new term loan financing generating gross proceeds of at least $750M; net proceeds from the financing and, if needed, cash on hand, will fund the redemption.
- Sinclair Television plans to amend its credit agreement to provide for the incurrence of new term loans in order to refinance the outstanding term loan B-1 tranche under its credit agreement with new term loans which will provide for a maturity date that is seven years and to redeem the outstanding notes.
- The redemption price will be equal to the sum of 101.958% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding together with accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed up to, but not including, the redemption date.