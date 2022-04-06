RPT Realty acquires The Crossings shopping center in Boston
Apr. 06, 2022 8:39 AM ETRPT Realty (RPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) acquired The Crossings shopping center adjacent to the high barrier, coastal community of Portsmouth, NH in an off-market deal for a contract price of $104M.
- The property is 95% occupied and is dual anchored by both a high performing Trader Joe’s and Aldi.
- The current tenants have an average tenure of 22 years, highlighting the durability and stability of the rental stream.
- "The acquisition of The Crossings continues our trend of identifying off-market opportunities at accretive day one returns that are further enhanced through the sale of parcels to our net lease platform, allowing us to hit our target 8%-10% unlevered IRRs," President & CEO Brian Harper commented.