Boeing (NYSE:BA) said Wednesday it is hiring Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools, Bloomberg reports.

The multiyear agreements are part of Boeing's plan to shift hundreds of applications to the cloud, where they will be stored and maintained in the tech companies' data centers.

Boeing is upgrading its technology to help address quality lapses and production issues that drive up costs of developing new aircraft.

Boeing did not disclose financial terms, but The Information had reported last year that Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft's Azure were competing for a contract worth more than $1B over several years.

"These partnerships will strengthen our ability to test a system - or an aircraft - hundreds of times using digital twin technology before it is deployed," Boeing chief information officer Susan Doniz said.

Investigators trying to determine why a Boeing plane crashed in China last month could gain key clues soon after the jet's black boxes were sent to the U.S. for analysis.