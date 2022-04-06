Hot Stocks: SAVE bid from JBLU; TLRY earnings; CAR downgrade; ARRY new CEO

A potential merger deal in the airline space generated a lot of chatter in Wednesday's pre-market action. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) gave up some of Tuesday's sharp advance amid potential questions about a takeover offer from JetBlue (JBLU).

In other news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) also edged lower in pre-market trading, weighed down by an analyst's downgrade.

At the same time, cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) experienced buying interest after it posted a surprise profit for the latest quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Whole Foods.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was another pre-market winner, climbing on earnings news and the announcement of a new CEO.

Decliners

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) ticked lower in pre-market trading after a massive surge the day before, as investors continue to digest a takeover offer from JetBlue (JBLU).

SAVE spiked just before the close of trading on Tuesday, finishing the session higher by more than 22%. The rally followed confirmation that JBLU had offered to acquire the low-cost airline for $33 per share, or around $3.6B.

SAVE dipped about 4% in Wednesday's pre-market action, amid some concerns about the merger, including possible pushback from regulators. With the move, SAVE traded at around $26 before the opening bell.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) represented another pre-market decliner, weighed down by a bearish analyst comment. Bank of America downgraded the car rental giant to Underperform from Neutral, citing valuation and heightened competition.

CAR retreated nearly 4% on the news.

Gainers

Cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) reported a profit for its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had expected the company to announce a loss. Meanwhile, revenue climbed 23% to nearly $152M.

Meanwhile, TLRY also announced a partnership with Whole Foods Market that will see the launch of its Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders at 300 locations, starting in April. This news, along with the earnings report, sparked a nearly 5% pre-market rise in TLRY.

Array Technologies (ARRY) also saw gains before the opening bell, rising in the wake of earnings news and the announcement of a new CEO. Shares of the provider of solar tracker technology climbed more than 13% in pre-market action.

For its latest quarter, ARRY reported a wider-than-expected loss but beat expectations with its revenue figure, which rose 22% from last year. The company also gave an upbeat 2022 revenue forecast.

At the same time, ARRY hired outside executive Kevin Hostetler as its new CEO, taking over for the retiring Jim Fusaro.

