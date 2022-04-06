Mobiquity Technologies stock surges premarket on A-Nation partnership

Digital marketing

AlexSecret/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mobiquity Technologies (OTCQB:MOBQ) stock surged 75.3% premarket Wednesday after the firm was selected by tokenized film production company A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
  • MOBQ has been chosen to promote brand awareness for A-Nation's cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases.
  • A-nation - with an aim to bring equity and transparency in films - will offer NFTs directly linked to characters, cast, behind-the-scenes, a day on the set, and the red carpet, which will be available on the marketplace A-MARKET.
  • A launchpad named A-PAD will assist projects to onboard the benefits of the blockchain.
  • "We believe MOBQ's robust platform for data and advertising combined with their proprietary Crypto-Core and Crypto-Curious segments will help us reach our target audience more effectively," said Chuck Russell, chairman, A-Nation.
