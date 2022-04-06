Accenture invests in orbital compute platform
Apr. 06, 2022 8:46 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has announced a strategic investment in orbital compute platform, Titan Space Technologies.
- Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
- Titan will join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight program that provides funding support and connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps.
- Marc Carrel-Billiard, global lead for Technology Innovation at Accenture, has joined Titan’s Scientific Advisory Board as part of the deal.
- Titan's orbital compute platform offers real-time monitoring and neural engine capabilities to accelerate the next generation of scientific technology innovations for enterprises, such as adaptive immune response, carbon capture and biomedical applications.
- As part of Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission, the company successfully deployed and ran its first suite of machine learning models on HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2 aboard the International Space Station.