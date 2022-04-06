Dorman Products announces 385 new products
Apr. 06, 2022 8:51 AM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) has announced the release of 385 new products, including 71 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.
- This month’s new product releases include a Dorman OE FIX intake manifold runner control (911-933) designed to fit almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles.
- Another addition to Dorman’s expanding line of direct-replacement parking assist sensors, engineered for 8 million Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles originally equipped with a sensor that tends to have a high failure rate.
- Three new third brake light assemblies designed to fit a combined total of over 2 million popular late-model GM, GMC, and Jeep SUVs, increasing Dorman’s coverage in this high-demand replacement part category.