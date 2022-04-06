Dorman Products announces 385 new products

Apr. 06, 2022 8:51 AM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) has announced the release of 385 new products, including 71 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.
  • This month’s new product releases include a Dorman OE FIX intake manifold runner control (911-933) designed to fit almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles.
  • Another addition to Dorman’s expanding line of direct-replacement parking assist sensors, engineered for 8 million Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles originally equipped with a sensor that tends to have a high failure rate.
  • Three new third brake light assemblies designed to fit a combined total of over 2 million popular late-model GM, GMC, and Jeep SUVs, increasing Dorman’s coverage in this high-demand replacement part category.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.