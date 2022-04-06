Daxor blood volume test BVA-100 shows accuracy for heart condition in new study
Apr. 06, 2022 9:35 AM ETDaxor Corporation (DXR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) said new data for its BVA-100 test showed the system was uniquely able to measure the intravascular congestion of heart failure patients, a key metric that is targeted to improve their outcomes.
- The new study from Duke Heart, which was presented at the 71st Annual American College of Cardiology Meeting, assessed the relationship between blood volume, resting, and stress cardiovascular pressures in worsening heart failure.
- The study results showed little to no correlation between patient symptoms, physical exam or cardiac pressures as compared to direct blood volume measures.
- The company said BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and over 60K tests have been performed at hospitals across the U.S.