MamaMancini's secures new product placements with tier-1 retailers

  • MamaMancini's (NASDAQ:MMMB) said Wednesday it secured new customer authorizations, both in terms of new locations and expansion of existing placements, at tier-1 nationwide retailers to begin shipments in late Apr.
  • The new customer authorizations include 4 new items (less 1 item ending with a planned rotation) at BJ's Club Stores (230 East Coast locations), 5 items in a test with 2 new Albertsons Safeway divisions on the West Coast, several new items with Stew Leonard Stores – well known high volume outlets in Connecticut and New York Metro, and several distributor accounts for MMMB's T&L Creative Salads unit as well as 2 new divisions of Aldi for MMMB's Olive Branch subsidiary.
  • "MMMB expects to see a very substantial increase in sales starting in Q1 ending Apr. 30 vs. the year-ago quarter," said MMMB CEO Carl Wolf.
