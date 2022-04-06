Invitation Homes upgraded to Outperform at Evercore as rents rise, supply limited

Apr. 06, 2022 8:53 AM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Outperform from In Line and boosts his price target to $46 from $44 as he sees tailwinds continuing for both apartment and single-family rental ("SFR") stocks.

Trends supporting strong rent growth in '22 and '23 are a low unemployment rate, higher mortgage rates (up ~150bp since the start of the year), and limited housing availability, Sakwa wrote in the note dated Wednesday.

"We believe SFR should be better than apartments due to demographics and a limited supply of new homes while new apartment development remains robust in many markets around the country," the analyst said.

While a lawsuit in California weighs on Invitation Homes (INVH) stock, "we believe the risk-reward provides a compelling entry point for investors who can look toward the Summer/Fall when (hopefully) this issue is resolved," Sakwa said.

Nevertheless, Invitation Homes (INVH) stock is trading down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Sakwa's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and comes in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Take a look at Invitation Homes' (INVH) income statements over the past eight years.

SA contributor Philip Eric Jones has a Strong Buy on INVH, saying the "door is open for market beating returns."

