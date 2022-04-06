Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Outperform from In Line and boosts his price target to $46 from $44 as he sees tailwinds continuing for both apartment and single-family rental ("SFR") stocks.

Trends supporting strong rent growth in '22 and '23 are a low unemployment rate, higher mortgage rates (up ~150bp since the start of the year), and limited housing availability, Sakwa wrote in the note dated Wednesday.

"We believe SFR should be better than apartments due to demographics and a limited supply of new homes while new apartment development remains robust in many markets around the country," the analyst said.

While a lawsuit in California weighs on Invitation Homes (INVH) stock, "we believe the risk-reward provides a compelling entry point for investors who can look toward the Summer/Fall when (hopefully) this issue is resolved," Sakwa said.

Nevertheless, Invitation Homes (INVH) stock is trading down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Sakwa's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and comes in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Philip Eric Jones has a Strong Buy on INVH, saying the "door is open for market beating returns."