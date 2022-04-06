CIRCOR International expects Q4 revenue below estimates, receives non-compliance notice for 10-K filing

Apr. 06, 2022 8:57 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) sees consolidated revenues for Q4 at $203.4M vs. $206.1M in year ago period; FY21 revenues are seen at $756.5M compared to $767.1M in prior year.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $208.53M while for FY it is seen at $770.78M.
  • Orders excluding the company’s Pipeline Engineering business were $212.8M compared to $164.6M in year ago quarter, led by commercial aerospace strength and a large Defense OEM order.
  • Industrial orders increased 18% driven by strength in downstream and commercial marine end markets; orders excluding Pipeline Engineering were $826.2M for FY21 compared to $718.5M for FY20.
  • The company received a NYSE notice that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E to timely file its Annual Report with the SEC; it has six months from Mar.31, 2022 to file the report.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.