CIRCOR International expects Q4 revenue below estimates, receives non-compliance notice for 10-K filing
Apr. 06, 2022 8:57 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) sees consolidated revenues for Q4 at $203.4M vs. $206.1M in year ago period; FY21 revenues are seen at $756.5M compared to $767.1M in prior year.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $208.53M while for FY it is seen at $770.78M.
- Orders excluding the company’s Pipeline Engineering business were $212.8M compared to $164.6M in year ago quarter, led by commercial aerospace strength and a large Defense OEM order.
- Industrial orders increased 18% driven by strength in downstream and commercial marine end markets; orders excluding Pipeline Engineering were $826.2M for FY21 compared to $718.5M for FY20.
- The company received a NYSE notice that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E to timely file its Annual Report with the SEC; it has six months from Mar.31, 2022 to file the report.
- The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the stock.