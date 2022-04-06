Better Therapeutics begins study of nutritional CBT for liver diseases

Apr. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETBetter Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Online healthcare app on smartphone screen.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) has begun a study examining the potential use of nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy ("nCBT") for the treatment of liver diseases including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD") and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
  • The company's digital CBT platform is designed to modify cognitive patterns that drive eating habits and other behavioral factors involved in cardiometabolic diseases.
  • The LivVita study will evaluate the nCBT platform to reduce liver fat and improve liver disease biomarkers in NAFLD and NASH.
  • Better (BTTX) also said it expanded its real-world evidence study of BT-001, its prescription digital therapeutic for type two diabetes, to including Mass General Brigham and Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center.
  • In March, Better (BTTX) released data from a trial showing that BT-001 led to a statistically significant decline in A1C level.
