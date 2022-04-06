Cano Health slips as Piper Sandler downgrades despite recent weakness
Apr. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)OSH, CMAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) has lost ~8% in the pre-market Wednesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the primary care provider to Underweight and Neutral despite the recent slide in its shares.
- Cano (CANO) has lost about 60% from its September highs, the firm notes. With the underperformance relative to the industry, Cano (CANO) “looks cheap” compared to rivals, Oak Street Health (OSH) and CareMax (CMAX), the analysts argues, noting that the company has become the subject of an ongoing activist campaign.
- However, “still, we cannot recommend the stock at current levels,” the firm wrote, arguing that the company’s reported results, with financials of affiliates consolidated, overstate its prospects. The price target lowered to $5.00 from $8.50 per share implies a downside of ~21% to the last close.
