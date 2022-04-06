WaterPure to support Alternet Systems' expansion into Latin America

  • WaterPure International (OTCPK:WPUR) said Wednesday it is working with Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) to support ALYI's expansion into Latin America and beyond.
  • WPUR is working with ALYI to launch an off-grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle charging solution. That initiative will expand into Latin America.
  • The off-grid technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout.
  • ALYI recently said it was replicating its African electric motorcycle model in Latin America, starting in Brazil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.