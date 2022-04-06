WaterPure to support Alternet Systems' expansion into Latin America
Apr. 06, 2022 9:01 AM ETWaterPure International, Inc. (WPUR)ALYIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WaterPure International (OTCPK:WPUR) said Wednesday it is working with Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) to support ALYI's expansion into Latin America and beyond.
- WPUR is working with ALYI to launch an off-grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle charging solution. That initiative will expand into Latin America.
- The off-grid technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout.
- ALYI recently said it was replicating its African electric motorcycle model in Latin America, starting in Brazil.