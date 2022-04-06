Affluence gives updates on Q1 projects
Apr. 06, 2022 9:03 AM ETAffluence Corporation (AFFU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) has given an update on the progress on two major projects that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has deployed in the Q1 2022.
- OneMind is also making great strides on completing Phase 1 requirements of the Command and Control Project for one of the world's largest Smart City Projects in the Middle East.
- "The Co. expects to complete Phase 1 in Q2 and begin Phase 2 in the second half of the year," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO.
- The Co. has expanded the reach of the OneMind Platform to encompass an area of 2,356 sq. miles which is a far greater footprint than any other Smart City Software implementation.