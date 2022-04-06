Affluence gives updates on Q1 projects

Apr. 06, 2022 9:03 AM ETAffluence Corporation (AFFU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) has given an update on the progress on two major projects that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has deployed in the Q1 2022.
  • OneMind is also making great strides on completing Phase 1 requirements of the Command and Control Project for one of the world's largest Smart City Projects in the Middle East.
  • "The Co. expects to complete Phase 1 in Q2 and begin Phase 2 in the second half of the year," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO.
  • The Co. has expanded the reach of the OneMind Platform to encompass an area of 2,356 sq. miles which is a far greater footprint than any other Smart City Software implementation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.