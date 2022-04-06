Avadel reports publication of data showing benefits of sleep disorder drug FT218
Apr. 06, 2022
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced the publication of positive secondary goal data from a phase 3 trial of FT218 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
- The results were published in CNS Drugs. The company had previously reported endpoints from the completed phase 3 trial, dubbed REST-ON.
- The company said new data bolster positive primary goal data and suggest that FT218 positively impacts both daytime and nighttime symptoms of narcolepsy.
- The company said that at all doses evaluated FT218 showed a statistically significant decrease in the number of transitions from stages N1, N2, N3, and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep to wake and from N2, N3, and REM sleep to N1 and number of nocturnal arousals, compared to placebo.
- Sleep quality and refreshing nature of sleep were significantly improved with all evaluated doses compared to placebo.
- The company noted that a post-hoc analysis showed that significant improvements in DNS were observed regardless of concomitant stimulant use.
- FT218 (ON-SXB) is the company's lead product and is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate designed to be taken once at bedtime.