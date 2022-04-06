Black Knight may be worth $80-$85/share in a takeout, analyst says

Apr. 06, 2022 9:08 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)VRSKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Real estate concept. Houses on schema diagram. Person search, compare and select proper rent apartment in laptop.

Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) may be valued at $80-$85/share in a takeout after a report yesterday that the mortgage lending software and analytics firm is exploring a potential sale, according to a Truist analyst.
  • BKI is worth 20x-22x C22E EBITDA, or $80-$85, on a potential takeover, Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey wrote in a note on Tuesday. The best comparable for Black Knight is Verisk (VRSK), which currently trades at nearly 25x C22E EBITDA. The most likely buyer for BKI is a private equity firm as there no any obvious strategic partners.
  • "This view is based on the company's leading competitive position and the scarcity value of mid-single % organic revenue growth compounding and a ~50% EBITDA margin" Jeffrey, who has a buy rating and $85 price target on BKI, wrote in the note.
  • Bloomberg reported Tuesday that BKI is considering a potential sale after garnering takeover interest. Private equity firms are said to be weighing offers for Black Knight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.