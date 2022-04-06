Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond collaborate to expand reach in home and baby products online

Apr. 06, 2022 9:08 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Kroger (KR) announced Wednesday the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on its e-commerce platform under home and baby offering.
  • The multi-category omnichannel collaboration will see expansion of home, baby, and wellness products offering.
  • "We are very pleased to expand our customer base through the extensive reach of Kroger, the largest grocer in the U.S.," said John Hartmann, Chief Operating Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Also Read (Mar.29): Kroger is activist Carl Icahn's latest target in his push for better pig treatment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.