Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond collaborate to expand reach in home and baby products online
Apr. 06, 2022 9:08 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Kroger (KR) announced Wednesday the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on its e-commerce platform under home and baby offering.
- The multi-category omnichannel collaboration will see expansion of home, baby, and wellness products offering.
- "We are very pleased to expand our customer base through the extensive reach of Kroger, the largest grocer in the U.S.," said John Hartmann, Chief Operating Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond.
