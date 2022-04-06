CNS Pharmaceuticals gets French regulatory nod for brain cancer study

Apr. 06, 2022 9:49 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) said on Wednesday that it received approval from National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products and the People Protection Ethics Committee SUD-EST III in France to conduct a study of Berubicin to treat recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer.
  • The French approvals come a day after the company said it received a regulatory nod from Swiss authorities for the same study.
  • The study will enroll ~243 patients with GBM after failure of standard first line therapy. The patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Berubicin or chemotherapy drug lomustine for the evaluation of overall survival, the main goal of the study.
