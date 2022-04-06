Celsion slides on $7 million common stock offering
Apr. 06, 2022 9:14 AM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has crashed ~19% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing a direct offering of its common stock for $7.0 million gross proceeds.
- The company said that it reached definitive agreements with institutional investors to purchase and sell more than 1.3 million shares of its common stock at $5.27 apiece under a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners operates as sole placement agent for the offer. It is expected to close on or about April 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- The stock offering comes at a time Celsion (CLSN) has added more than a third in value over the past 30 days.
- The company also announced on Monday that it would take part at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held on April 8-13, 2022.
- The poster presentation will include data on its DNA-based immunotherapy GEN-1 from a Phase 2 trial involving ovarian cancer patients.