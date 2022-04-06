Bluesky Digital Assets enters JV with Monbanc
Apr. 06, 2022
- Bluesky Digital Assets (OTCQB:BTCWF) enters into a strategic joint venture agreement with Monbanc with the purpose of immediately expanding the corporation's current Bitcoin mining operations and capabilities in the State of Texas.
- The Texas based operations have the capability of expanding up to 175 MW in electrical capacity.
- In total, the corporation paid $714,880 USD / $899,605 CAD for its portion of the equipment with the other $714,880 being paid by the corporation's joint venture partner.
- Ben Gelfand CEO stated: "The selection of the S19 Hydro was based on the fact that the cooling technology makes this miner the ideal unit to withstand any temperature uptick in the Texas region. The strategy we are targeting is to acquire and to have a minimum of 10 MW of these units in operation between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023."