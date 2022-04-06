Agrify and Greenlight Cannabis sign partnership for accelerating vertical farming unit
Apr. 06, 2022 9:24 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) signed an agreement with Greenlight Cannabis for providing premium grow solutions and related services for the latter's cultivation facilities.
- U.S.-based Greenlight, a multi-state operator, has 28 locations and growing across 5 states.
- Under agreement terms, Agrify will install its latest generation Vertical Farming Units in Greenlight's cultivation center of excellence, to produce superior yields, consistency, and quality, in grow facilities across multiple states.
- The agreement is expected to be expanded to include a full facility build-out for Greenlight's cultivation operations in strategic current locations followed by future locations as Greenlight expands geographically.
- Shares trading 3% higher premarket.