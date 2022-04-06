MarketAxess cut to Market Perform at RayJay as market share disappoints
Apr. 06, 2022 9:26 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares are falling 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy downgraded the electronic trading platform stock to Market Perform from Outperform. Widening credit spreads failed to trigger an acceleration in market share gains, he said in a note to clients.
- "At this point, we struggle to identify a catalyst for improved share gains and we don't think the stock will have meaningful upside until shares gains do improve," the analyst said.
- He pointed out that MarketAxess's (MKTX) Q1 2022 U.S. high-grade market share of 20.7% was below levels achieved in the prior three quarters and its U.S. high-yield market share of 15.2% was down from the two prior quarters.
- O'Shaughnessy's Market Perform rating is still more optimistic than the Quant rating of Sell; it aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Hold.
