Valmont announces segment realignment
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) announced a new segment reporting structure that reflects realignment of its previous four reporting segments to report results in two segments, with effect from Q1 2022.
Within the Infrastructure segment, the company will report revenue for five product lines: Transmission, Distribution and Substation, Renewable Energy, Lighting and Transportation, Telecommunication, and Coatings.
The Agriculture segment will continue reporting product line revenue for North America Irrigation and International Irrigation and will begin reporting Agricultural Technology revenue.
"In parallel with the segment realignment, we are centralizing operations of our manufacturing footprint on a global basis across both segments to focus on improving productivity, increasing output, and driving efficient capital allocation."
The company will file a current report on Form 8-K on or about April 6, 2022 with a recast of comparable prior year segment financial information for 2020 and 2021 affected by the change