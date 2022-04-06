CoStar Group acquires a leading commercial real estate news service in France
Apr. 06, 2022 9:28 AM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) acquires Business Immo, France’s premier commercial real estate news service.
- Business Immo was founded in 2004 and is widely recognized as a leading digital commercial real estate news provider in France, attracting over 300,000 unique visitors each month, including brokers, investors, developers, and lenders.
- The publication boasts over 2,000 subscribing companies and 100,000 followers on social media.
- “We are actively building out our news, information and marketplaces in Europe and France is one of the most important real estate markets in the world with an estimated €40 billion in annual investment transaction value. We are looking forward to welcoming the Business Immo team to CoStar Group, including its highly-respected leadership team who will continue to run the business." said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group.