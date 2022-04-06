Morgan Stanley has downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to equalweight from underweight as it sees several factors that could limit the company's ability to grow revenue and expand.

The firm has a cut its price target to $64 from $66 (14% downside based on Tuesday's close).

Analyst Terence Flynn noted that Bristol will soon face generic or biosimilar competition for some of its key drugs: Revlimid (21% of 2022 revenue), Eliquis (26% of 2022 revenue; profits are split with Pfizer (PFE)), and Opdivo (19% of 2022 revenue) between now and 2030. When generics hits the market for these products, it will represent ~$30B in lost revenue he added.

Flynn said he has a more conservative outlook for Zeposia in irritable bowel disease, Breyanzi in large B-cell lymphoma, and Opdualag for unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Flynn wrote that even with his most bullish scenario of eight new product launches between now and 2029 accounting for $19B in sales then, he does not believe Bristol (BMY) will growth revenue after 2025.

"As a result we see limited potential for multiple expansion and we see a need for the company to continue to lean into laterstage M&A in order to add additional revenue and further enhance visibility on growth beyond 2025," he wrote.

