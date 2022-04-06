Bristol-Myers Squibb downgraded at Morgan Stanley on revenue growth concerns

Morgan Stanley Headquarters At 1585 Broadway In New York

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

Morgan Stanley has downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to equalweight from underweight as it sees several factors that could limit the company's ability to grow revenue and expand.

The firm has a cut its price target to $64 from $66 (14% downside based on Tuesday's close).

Analyst Terence Flynn noted that Bristol will soon face generic or biosimilar competition for some of its key drugs: Revlimid (21% of 2022 revenue), Eliquis (26% of 2022 revenue; profits are split with Pfizer (PFE)), and Opdivo (19% of 2022 revenue) between now and 2030. When generics hits the market for these products, it will represent ~$30B in lost revenue he added.

Flynn said he has a more conservative outlook for Zeposia in irritable bowel disease, Breyanzi in large B-cell lymphoma, and Opdualag for unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Flynn wrote that even with his most bullish scenario of eight new product launches between now and 2029 accounting for $19B in sales then, he does not believe Bristol (BMY) will growth revenue after 2025.

"As a result we see limited potential for multiple expansion and we see a need for the company to continue to lean into laterstage M&A in order to add additional revenue and further enhance visibility on growth beyond 2025," he wrote.

Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Cappuccino Finance calls Bristol (BMY) a buy.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.