Stryker falls after Spruce Point releases new short report

Apr. 06, 2022 9:32 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments

Stryker Canada head office in Hamilton, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYKfell 2.4% on a new Spruce Point short report on the maker of artificial knees and hips and sees potential downside of 35% to 70%.
  • Spruce Point claims that Stryker (SYK) is caught in the "massive margin and cash flow squeeze" and is being hurt by cost inflation pressures.
  • Stryker short interest is 1.5%.
  • Stryker didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Recall in January, Stryker set 2022 guidance below consensus amid ongoing COVID-19 impact.
  • Stryker (SYK) is set to release results for the most recent quarter on April 28.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.