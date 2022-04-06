Stryker falls after Spruce Point releases new short report
Apr. 06, 2022 9:32 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) fell 2.4% on a new Spruce Point short report on the maker of artificial knees and hips and sees potential downside of 35% to 70%.
- Spruce Point claims that Stryker (SYK) is caught in the "massive margin and cash flow squeeze" and is being hurt by cost inflation pressures.
- Stryker short interest is 1.5%.
- Stryker didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Recall in January, Stryker set 2022 guidance below consensus amid ongoing COVID-19 impact.
- Stryker (SYK) is set to release results for the most recent quarter on April 28.