Bakkt to enable American Bank customers access to Bitcoin, Ethereum
Apr. 06, 2022 9:39 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) on Wednesday has enabled American Bank customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest digital tokens by market cap.
- American Bank, based in Allentown, PA, will be able to leverage Bakkt’s educational materials and provide cost-effective access to cryptocurrency, the company said.
- The partnership will "provide customers a simple on-ramp to cryptocurrency within their trusted bank relationship," said Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.6%) is sliding to $44.8K in the past 24 hours, and ether (ETH-USD -5.3%) is falling to sub $3.3K.
- In mid-February, Bakkt signed up Valliance Bank for its crypto connect platform.