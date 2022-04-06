Bakkt to enable American Bank customers access to Bitcoin, Ethereum

Bakkt with Bitcoin coins

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) on Wednesday has enabled American Bank customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest digital tokens by market cap.
  • American Bank, based in Allentown, PA, will be able to leverage Bakkt’s educational materials and provide cost-effective access to cryptocurrency, the company said.
  • The partnership will "provide customers a simple on-ramp to cryptocurrency within their trusted bank relationship," said Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin.
  • Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.6%) is sliding to $44.8K in the past 24 hours, and ether (ETH-USD -5.3%) is falling to sub $3.3K.
  • In mid-February, Bakkt signed up Valliance Bank for its crypto connect platform.
