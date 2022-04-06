Hindenburg Research warned on Wednesday that Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is yet another aspiring electric vehicle manufacturer that has burst onto the market with grand promises, but very little substance to back them up.

MULN is called among the worst EV hustles that Hindenburg Research has seen in a crowded field of contenders.

In one example of the major concerns that investors should note, the short-selling firm pointed out that Mullen's recently issued a press release update on its battery testing that sent its stock 145% in a day, when in reality the news was a rehash of testing the company had already announced in 2020.

Mullen is said to have apparently misrepresented the test results, per the CEO of the company that performed the tests. That CEO told Hindenburg on Mullen’s press release: "We never would have said that. We never did say it and certainly wouldn’t have said it based on the results of testing that battery."

The electric vehicle maker's response to the allegation will be posted by Seeking Alpha if it is made available.

Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) slid 8.27% in early trading to $2.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $0.52 to $15.89.